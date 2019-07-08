8 months later, Lake Tahoe ski season comes to an end. Yes, it’s July

See skiers, snowboarders wrap up season - in July Skiers took their last turns of the season today on the the slopes at Lake Tahoe on July 8, 2019. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will close the 2018-19 season, which lasted nearly eight months. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Skiers took their last turns of the season today on the the slopes at Lake Tahoe on July 8, 2019. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will close the 2018-19 season, which lasted nearly eight months.

Skiers took their last turns of the season today on the the slopes at Lake Tahoe on Monday. Yes, it’s July.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will close the 2018-19 season, which lasted nearly eight months, at 2 p.m.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opened on Nov. 16, 2018 with a mountain of mostly manmade snow. The season quickly traversed for the better. Monster snowstorms hammered the Sierra over the winter. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ended the season with 719 inches of total snowfall—315 inches of that falling in February.

Monday marked the 212th operating day of the season for Squaw Valley. That’s the fourth longest season resort history.

“It was our third snowiest season on record, and this February smashed our previous record to take the title of snowiest month ever for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows,” resort spokeswoman Alex Spychalsky said.

