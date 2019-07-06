California
Are you prepared for an earthquake? Here’s how easy it is to make an emergency kit
Here’s how to make your own earthquake emergency kit
After Ridgecrest was hit with two major earthquakes over the Fourth of July weekend, scientists say to expect more to come.
The American Red Cross recommends having enough food, water and other supplies to last at least three days in the event of an emergency evacuation.
Lucy Jones, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology and a former science adviser at USGS, said at a news conference Friday night that more strong earthquakes in this series of quakes were likely to happen in the next week. She and others scientists predict the chances of another quake over magnitude 6 next week to be 50 percent.
The Sacramento Bee procured the following earthquake emergency kit with items purchased at a Sacramento retail store.
Here is the full list of items recommended by the American Red Cross:
- Water: one gallon per person, per day
- Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items
- Flashlight
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)
- Extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Medications (7-day supply) and medical items
- Multi-purpose tool
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items
- Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
- Cell phone with chargers
- Family and emergency contact information
- Extra cash
- Emergency blanket
- Map(s) of the area
Comments