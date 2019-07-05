Magnitude-7.1 earthquake strikes Ridgecrest, California; felt as far north as Sacramento

Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history Experts say California is overdue for a large earthquake. Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Experts say California is overdue for a large earthquake. Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history.

This is a developing story; check with sacbee.com for updates.

For the second consecutive day, an earthquake shook Southern California – this one registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 on Friday night. It was felt widely across the state and as far north as Sacramento.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit about 8:20 p.m., 11 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, near where a magnitude 6.4 quake hit Thursday morning. It was followed by five aftershocks of magnitude 4.0 or higher in the Searles Valley, an area straddling Inyo, Kern and San Bernardino counties.





According to the Los Angeles Times, the quake caused “some fires and other damage” in Ridgecrest. Law enforcement personnel in Southern California, mainly in parts of the Inland Empire east of Los Angeles, reported minor damage.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down,” read one social media post by the San Bernardino County Fire District. “One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently.”

The quake was felt for about a minute in Fresno, according to The Fresno Bee. The revised magnitude of 6.9 was the same intensity as the 1989 Loma Preita quake that struck the Bay Area and about 22 times stronger than the 2014 quake that struck the Napa area.

The earthquake was felt in Sacramento, about 300 miles from the epicenter. There were also reports of shaking being felt in Stockton and of pool water sloshing in Marysville in Yuba County. Shaking was also felt as far east as Phoenix, according to at least one report.





Seismologist Lucy Jones, a foremost expert in California earthquakes, tweeted shortly after, “So the M6.4 was a foreshock. This was a M7.1 on the same fault as has been producing the Searles Valley sequence.





“This is part of the same sequence.”

Rides at Disneyland in Orange County were also halted, according to Variety. According to the Times, shaking was not as intense in the L.A. area, about 110 miles from the epicenter, and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.





In a statement just after 9 p.m., Gov. Gavin Newsom said state resources, including the state Office of Emergency Services, were monitoring the situation and assisting local emergency personnel.

“In response to another large earthquake in Southern California tonight, I have activated the @Cal_OES state operation center to its highest level,” Newsom wrote in a Twitter post. “And the state is coordinating mutual aid to local first responders.”

More earthquakes had been expected after the July 4 quake in Ridgecrest was felt across a wide swath of Southern California. While most areas reported no damage, the Mojave Desert community of 29,000 people reported

“This does not make (the Big One) less likely,” Jones told the Los Angeles Times after the first quake Thursday. “There is about a 1 in 20 chance that this location will be having an even bigger earthquake in the next few days, that we have not yet seen the biggest earthquake of the sequence.”