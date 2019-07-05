Suspect charged with rape and torture in 1990s serial attacks in Sacramento area

Sacramento DA announces arrest in 1990s rape cases The Sacramento DA and law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Mark Manteuffel, a suspect in several rapes that took place in the Sacramento area in 1992 and 1994. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento DA and law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Mark Manteuffel, a suspect in several rapes that took place in the Sacramento area in 1992 and 1994.

Suspected serial rapist Mark Jeffery Manteuffel was arraigned Friday afternoon in a jailhouse courtroom of Sacramento Superior Court on allegations of torture and rape in a series of brutal attacks in 1992 and 1994.

Prosecuting Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Amy Holliday formally amended the criminal complaint that for nearly 20 years identified the alleged serial rapist by a long string of DNA numerical code. Manteuffel, shackled at the waist and ankles, faced Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman, to hear the charges against him as deputy public defender Alice Michael stood by.

Manteuffel, extradited in recent days to California from Georgia where he was arrested last week, is being held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail. He is considering hiring private counsel. Roman gave him two weeks. Manteuffel returns to court July 22.

Manteuffel was a criminal justice lecturer at Sacramento State during the time of the crimes, school officials said.

Manteuffel, 59, was arrested last Friday at his Decatur, Georgia, home after Sacramento investigators linked crime scene DNA to Manteuffel by tracking him down through relatives who had submitted their DNA to an online genealogy website.

The first victim, a 52-year-old Rosemont resident, was attacked in May 1992 by a man who had been waiting in her home for her to return. He assaulted her there for three hours before leaving.

The second victim, reported to be a 44-year-old woman, was bound, beaten and sexually assaulted by a masked intruder in her East Sacramento home in March 1994. He had broken in before she got home that night.

The East Sacramento rape, near 51st and C streets, spurred fear and anger in the area. Some 250 neighborhood residents met soon afterward with then-police Chief Arturo Venegas, asking for more police presence, and numerous groups launched neighborhood crime watch efforts.





The third assault took place in Davis in January 1994. A 22-year-old college student was jogging to a local market to get dinner when she was grabbed by a masked man who used a stun gun and dragged her away to commit “monstrous crimes,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said.





Manteuffel had lived in Sacramento during the early 1990s and was a student and briefly a criminal justice lecturer at Sacramento State. Campus police said he lectured during the fall of 1992 and spring and fall of 1993.

Online databases indicate that Manteuffel lived for a period around the time of the crimes in a single-family home in the River Park neighborhood of Sacramento. A woman at the house declined this week to speak to the Bee.

Manteuffel worked for years later as a federal correctional officer, with extended assignments in Atlanta, Oklahoma City and Miami. His last assignment, in Miami, ended in 2014. His final year pay was $120,000, according to federal documents.

Databases also associate Manteuffel with residences in Sonoma and Pleasanton, and San Pedro in Southern California.

Officials said their investigation remains open. They are asking for help from anyone who has further information about Manteuffel or crimes he may have committed.





The arrest is the third in 15 months by local law enforcement after matching crime scene DNA with the suspect via DNA submitted to genealogy companies by relatives.

In April 2018, local and federal officials arrested Joseph James DeAngelo, 73, outside his Citrus Heights home after matching his DNA with that found at numerous crimes committed by the notorious East Area Rapist in the Sacramento area and the Golden State Killer in Southern California. Those crimes occurred in the 1970s and 1980s.

Local officials later last year used DNA evidence to arrest Roy Charles Waller, 59, and charge him with 45 assaults allegedly committed by the NorCal Rapist between 1991 and 2006 in six local counties.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert heralded the Manteuffel arrest and those of DeAngelo and Waller as evidence that dogged investigation coupled with evolving DNA technology is making it harder for criminals to get away with violent crime.