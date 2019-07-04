Body discovered at South Lake Tahoe golf course during Fourth of July festivities, police say

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A body was found early Thursday afternoon on the municipal golf course in South Lake Tahoe, police reported.

Police received reports of the body found just off the fairway shortly before 1 p.m. on the Fourth of July – the busiest time of year at Lake Tahoe, when thousands descend upon the town for Independence Day festivities.

The body has been identified as a 50-year-old homeless man.

“He was found without clothes on,” said Chris Fiore, spokesman for the city of South Lake Tahoe. “Detectives are continuing to investigate.”

Police don’t believe that any foul play was involved, according to Fiore. Investigators await the coroner’s report before making any final announcements.

The municipal golf course will be closed for the day, but will reopen Friday, according to Fiore.