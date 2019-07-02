SLO man who sent letters threatening to shoot minorities used Hallmark cards, police say

Hate crimes carry ‘different harm’ than other crimes Wendy J. Olson, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, talks generally about hate crime laws. What makes these crimes unique is that they are directed at whole groups of people, she said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wendy J. Olson, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, talks generally about hate crime laws. What makes these crimes unique is that they are directed at whole groups of people, she said.

Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a San Luis Obispo man accused of sending letters threatening to shoot minorities moving into his neighborhood, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police said the man, identified as 62-year-old Richard Vincent Orcutt, sent Hallmark cards with an American flag on the front to property management companies and property owners near the 1300 block of Cavalier Lane.

Renters in the area may have received the cards as well, according to the police department. The cards did not have a return name or address and contained threatening language about shooting minorities.

Police ask anyone who received a card, or who knows someone who received a card, to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7317.

A picture of a Hallmark card with an American flag on it, which San Luis Obispo police said is the type of card Richard Vincent Orcutt, 62, allegedly used to send threatening letters to property owners and property management companies in his neighborhood. San Luis Obispo Police Department

Orcutt was arrested Sunday on suspicion of charges including making criminal threats that constitute hate crimes, police said.

He was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail and was released later that afternoon when he posted bail, according to the police department.

When authorities searched his home, they found and seized several handguns, rifles and shotguns, as well as “thousands of rounds” of ammunition, the police department said Sunday.