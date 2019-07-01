California
Love chardonnay? 15 SLO County wineries make magazine’s list of California’s best
Who makes the best chardonnay in California?
According to Wine Spectator magazine, the answer often involves the Central Coast.
About two dozen wines from San Luis Obispo County wineries are featured in Wine Spectator’s Alphabetical Guide to California Chardonnay, published in the magazine’s July 31 edition, available now.
The magazine reviewed nearly 550 chardonnays from across the state for its annual report. The wines scored from 82 to 96 points.
A chardonnay from Stolo Vineyards & Winery in Cambria earned the highest ranking of any San Luis Obispo County wine — with 91 points.
Wine Spectator reviewer Kim Marcus called the 2016 Stolo Vineyards Estate Reserve Chardonnay, which retails for $38 a bottle, “well-structured, with vibrant acidity supporting the fresh-cut apple, lemongrass and ripe citrus flavors.”
“We ... believe our coastal location and focus on purity showcases the fruit and ultimately the wine in a remarkable way,” Stolo Vinyards partner Maria Stolo Benetti said in a news release, noting that the wine received 93 points from Wine Enthusiast magazine.
In 2018, Stolo Vineyards’ 2016 Estate Syrah landed on Wine Enthusiast’s list of the Top 100 Wines of 2018.
Here are the 14 other San Luis Obispo County wineries who made Wine Spectator’s list of top California chardonnays:
- Ancient Peaks Winery, Santa Margarita
- Baileyana, San Luis Obispo
- Barrel Burner, Paso Robles
- Bishop’s Peak Wines, Arroyo Grande
- Broadside, Paso Robles
- Chamisal Vineyards, San Luis Obispo
- Daou Vineyards and Winery, Paso Robles
- Eberle Winery, Paso Robles
- Edna Valley Vineyard, San Luis Obispo
- Hearst Ranch Winery, Paso Robles and San Simeon
- Laetitia Vineyard & Winery, Arroyo Grande
- Talley Vineyards, Arroyo Grande
- Tolosa Winery, San Luis Obispo
- True Myth Wines, San Luis Obispo
