Tahoe area, most of Nevada under red flag warning for fire danger this week
The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for a portion of northeastern California and the Tahoe area, and much of Nevada from Wednesday morning to Thursday night, due to high fire danger from strong winds and low humidity.
The red flag warning, in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Thursday, covers southeastern Lassen County in California, the area east of Lake Tahoe and all but the far northeastern and southeastern areas of Nevada.
The National Weather Service advises avoiding outdoor activities near dry vegetation that could risk sparking a fire, such as campfires and yard work.
A red flag warning was issued last week for Sacramento Valley and neighboring Northern California foothills.
