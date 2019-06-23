Man fatally shot by rangers at Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park

Watch California Highway Patrol air rescue a man at McWay Cove The California Highway Patrol released footage of their Coastal Division Air Operations rescuing a man stranded at McWay Cover at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California Highway Patrol released footage of their Coastal Division Air Operations rescuing a man stranded at McWay Cover at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park.

A man was fatally shot by California State Parks rangers at Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park on Saturday.

Rangers responded to reports of gunshots late Saturday, according to a statement from State Parks.

State Parks told KION that the man was in an area on the Mount Manuel Trail just before 7 p.m., shooting with a 10 millimeter Glock. No one was hurt, according to State Parks.

Rangers shot the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene, State Parks said. He has not yet been identified.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office are working with State Parks on the incident, the agency said.

Additional information was not immediately available.