Turlock police arrest Stockton fire chief on domestic violence charge

Turlock police arrested Stockton’s fire chief Thursday on a felony charge of domestic violence.

Chief Erik Newman is accused of injuring a person whose used to live with him in Turlock, said Chief Nino Amirfar of the Turlock Police Department in a phone interview.

The victim’s identity was not disclosed, nor was the nature of the injuries.

Amirfar said his department started investigating after getting a report Saturday evening from the 4600 block of Visions Drive, just south of Taylor Road. Officers received further information Wednesday evening that led to an arrest warrant, he said.

“We couldn’t find him, but we knew he was in Stockton,” Amirfar said. “So we requested the assistance of Stockton PD to assist us and locate him.”

Newman was arrested at the Stockton City Hall and booked at the San Joaquin County Jail, the Record of Stockton reported. Bail information was not available Thursday evening.

Stockton appointed the chief in December 2015, and he planned to retire soon, the Record reported. Newman was one of three finalists for the recent chief vacancy in San Francisco.

He had leadership roles with the Clark County Fire Department in Las Vegas and the Richmond Fire Department in the Bay Area.

The Stockton City Manager’s Office placed Newman on administrative leave.

Bee Managing Editor Patty Guerra contributed to this report.