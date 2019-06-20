Human skull found by Caltrans crews in Morro Bay

Human skull found along Highway 1 in Morro Bay Caltrans crews were doing maintenance work, including landscaping and tree trimming, at the Highway 1 and Morro Bay Boulevard interchange when they found a human skull. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Caltrans crews were doing maintenance work, including landscaping and tree trimming, at the Highway 1 and Morro Bay Boulevard interchange when they found a human skull.

A human skull was found in Morro Bay on Thursday morning.

Caltrans crews were doing maintenance work, including landscaping and tree trimming, at the Highway 1 and Morro Bay Boulevard interchange when they found the remains, according to Caltrans public information officer Colin Jones.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said he could confirm that a skull was found and “we believe it to be a human skull.”

The sheriff’s forensic pathologist is examining the skull to determine whether it is ancestral remains of one of the local tribes, Salinan or Chumash, Cipolla said.

“The process can be fairly lengthy so we may not know for a while,” Cipolla said.

Under the California Environmental Quality Act, excavation and disturbance to a site has to stop when any human remains are discovered to determine if they might be ancestral remains of a Native American.

If the coroner has reason to believe that they are, he or she must contact the Native American Heritage Commission within 24 hours to protect burials and remains from vandalism or destruction.

Debra Krol, indigenous journalist and member of the Xolon Salinan Tribe, said the discovery could be something much bigger.

“Morro Bay holds great cultural significance for Salinan people and is also a place of prayer for the neighboring Chumash and other native people as far away as Bakersfield,” Krol said. “Generally, where one burial is found, more are sure to be nearby even in previously disturbed sites.”

Authorities at the scene would not comment other than to say that the discovery is under investigation.





Tribune reporter Monica Vaughan contributed to this story.