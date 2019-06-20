‘No words.’ Grief floods social media for slain Officer Tara O’Sullivan of Sacramento

Neighbor recalls first moments of shooting Muhammed Ilyas, who lives on El Camino Avenue and Edgewater Road, said he was driving his Volvo up Grove Avenue when the active shooter situation started. He left his car — with the keys still in the ignition — and fled down the street to safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Muhammed Ilyas, who lives on El Camino Avenue and Edgewater Road, said he was driving his Volvo up Grove Avenue when the active shooter situation started. He left his car — with the keys still in the ignition — and fled down the street to safety.

An outpouring of grief and condolences flooded social media following the death Wednesday night of a Sacramento police officer.

Adel Sambrano Ramos, 45, was arrested early Thursday following an eight-hour standoff after he fatally shot Officer Tara O’Sullivan, 26, as she assisted a domestic violence victim, police said.

“This is a horrible night for the City of Sacramento,” wrote Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a statement posted to Twitter. “To Tara’s parents and family, and Tara’s fellow officers, I am so sorry. As a father of a 25 year (old) daughter, I grieve with you. As Mayor of the city Tara was sworn to protect, we are heartbroken and we are here for all of you every step of the way.”

“There are no words to describe the sadness the City of Sacramento feels for the tragic loss of this young hero,” Councilwoman Angelique Ashby wrote on Twitter.

“At a loss of words on the tragic death of @sacstategrad, @sacpolice Officer Tara O’Sullivan, who gave her young life while protecting our community,” wrote Assemblyman Jim Cooper, himself a former Sacramento sheriff’s deputy, on Twitter.

Sacramento journalists and residents also mourned O’Sullivan.

“I’m overwhelmed & heartbroken tonight,” wrote KOVR anchor Adrienne Moore on Twitter. “Pray for her family tonight.”

“The picture of bravery,” wrote KCRA reporter Marlei Martinez on Twitter. “Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan is the department’s first officer killed in the line of duty in 20 years.”

“I’m so sorry for your Departments loss,” wrote a woman on Twitter. “Rest In Peace Officer Tara O’Sullivan...”

“Absolute tragedy from a cowardly senseless act!” read another Twitter post.

Police departments across California — and the United States — shared their condolences at O’Sullivan’s death.