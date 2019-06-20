Exclusive: Man charged with killing Sacramento officer has long history of domestic violence

Watch armored vehicle move into scene as witness describes shots fired in North Sacramento An armored police vehicle from Citrus Heights moves into the area where a police officer was shot in North Sacramento on Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019, on Redwood Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An armored police vehicle from Citrus Heights moves into the area where a police officer was shot in North Sacramento on Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019, on Redwood Avenue.

The suspect in Wednesday night’s slaying of Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan is a 45-year-old Sacramento man with a lengthy history of domestic violence and battery against women, The Sacramento Bee has learned.

Sacramento police have not yet released the suspect’s name, but online jail records show Adel Sambrano Ramos was booked into the main jail at 5:55 a.m. Thursday on a single count of murder.

Public records link Ramos to the Redwood Avenue address where Wednesday night’s eight-hour siege began, and court records match Ramos’ name to a series of criminal cases dating back to 1995, including multiple domestic violence and battery cases, a divorce, theft and driving under the influence.

Ramos’ latest case stems from a September charge that he battered a female juvenile in September at the same Redwood Avenue address where Wednesday night’s siege began, court records show.

Ramos was charged with “willfully and unlawfully (using) force and violence” against a young woman, but because the charge was a misdemeanor he was eligible for pretrial release and not held, court files indicate. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman.

Ramos was arraigned in November in Sacramento Superior Court, but failed to appear for a subsequent hearing and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, court files show. That warrant was recalled after he surfaced, but another bench warrant was issued against him on June 10.

Ramos’ other criminal court files have been purged and are no longer available.

He also is listed in family law cases from July 2003, when he was accused of domestic violence by his wife, who divorced him. Ramos also is named as a defendant in a domestic violence case from April 2007.

None of those case files were immediately available for review, and the women named in those cases could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Ramos declined to be interviewed by The Bee Thursday at the Sacramento County Jail, where he is being held without bail stemming from an incident that began Wednesday morning when police were called at 11:43 A.M. about a disturbance between a man and woman, police said.

Officers met the woman at a home in the 3700 block of Esperanza Drive, and later were with her as she began removing belongings from a home in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue in North Sacramento.

The woman and the officers – including O’Sullivan, a 26-year-old who graduated from the police academy in December – were at the scene when gunfire erupted at 6:10 p.m.

Police believe a man opened fire with a rifle, striking O’Sullivan and setting off a nearly eight-hour siege punctuated by the suspect repeatedly firing his rifle at officers.

Police surrounded the home with armored vehicles and monitored the situation with a helicopter and drones before delivering a cell phone to the suspect using a robot. A police negotiator talked to the man through the night until he surrendered at 1:54 a.m. Thursday.