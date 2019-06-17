California

Wallet, camera found of missing automotive journalist in Calaveras County

David Gordon Johnson
David Gordon Johnson Calaveras County Sheriff's Department

Teams searching for missing automotive journalist David Gordon Johnson in Calaveras County found the wallet, some electronics and a camera belonging to the Sacramento County man, officials said Monday.

The search on Saturday included over 100 people from agencies across the state trekking over 448 miles on foot around the Mokelumne River canyon between the Electra Hydropower Plant and Pardee Reservoir, officials said. Boats, helicopters and drones were also used in the search.

Calaveras sheriff’s detectives said they believe the last known contact from Johnson, 43, was a selfie he texted a friend on Wednesday, June 5. By examining the photograph, detectives said, they were able to locate Johnson’s parked motorcycle at Big Bar River Access on Friday, June 7.

View this post on Instagram

UPDATE 15: Final update on the search for Davey Johnson 2:00 PM Monday, June 17 Over the weekend, the Calaveras County Sheriff and a number of other agencies, including a tremendous number of Search and Rescue groups from across the state, continued the search for Davey Johson. More than 75 people joined the search for him. We received word today from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department that sadly, after ten days of searching, there are no new details nor information about Davey’s disappearance. In addition to no new developments, we also learned that the active search and rescue effort for Davey has now come to an end. As stated in the Calaveras County Sheriff's press release from June 12, the detectives believe that Davey went into the river of his own accord, and there is no evidence of foul play. The detectives believe that this is a case of accidental drowning. Patrol boats will continue to search the area on a weekly basis. We sincerely appreciate your support and patience through this process. During this extraordinarily difficult and trying time, we ask that you give family and friends privacy while they grapple with the ramifications of this announcement. As the official search has ended, the updates to this thread will also end. If there are any updates we will be sure to let everyone know. Thank you so much for your support and understanding. Details of the press release from the Sheriff's dept are here: https://local.nixle.com/alert/7343438/ Please to share any info you have with the Calaveras County Sheriff (209) 754-6500. ****MISSING PERSON ALERT**** This is my friend Davey Johnson (@daveygjohnson) and I'm trying to help @jaclyntrop find him. Name: David Gordon Johnson He is 5'10" and around 200 lbs. Grey hair and riding a Honda CB1000R press bike (mfg plate 3421). The bike, his clothing, laptop, wallet and cell phone have all been found. We're still looking for Davey.

A post shared by Abigail Bassett (@abigailbassett) on

The entirety of Pardee Reservoir was searched using boats and trained dogs, and part of Highway 49 was shut down to ensure the roadside and embankment were thoroughly searched, officials said.

Trained K9’s were then able to track Johnson’s scent from the motorcycle to the Mokelumne River’s edge, where the undisturbed items were found on Saturday, officials said.

Johnson is a contributor to Car and Driver magazine, according to an article from the magazine after his disappearance.

Though the search for Johnson is continued by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marine Safety Unit and detectives, large-scale search efforts have been suspended pending further information or leads, officials said.

Authorities ask anyone who may have information regarding his disappearance to call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500 or the Investigations Tip Line at 209-754-6030.

