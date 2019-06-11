Aide to Gov. Gavin Newsom, 32, dies of natural causes

Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a question about a report he presented about the worsening wildfires in the state, during a news conference Friday, April 12, 2019, in Rancho Cordova, Calif. California could create its own power purchasing entity, change the standards that make utilities responsible for damages from wildfires and discourage new housing in areas at high risk of wildfire. Those are among the recommendations in a report Gov. Gavin Newsom presented Friday aimed at addressing a host of problems related to wildfires, chief among them how to maintain a safe, affordable electricity supply for California amid worsening fires. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

Chona Sarte, a 32-year-old aide to Gov. Gavin Newsom, died Monday night of natural causes, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

Sarte, who had a heart condition, served as deputy director of external affairs in the Newsom administration.

Born and raised in Sacramento, Sarte attended Sacramento State for college and UC Davis for her business degree, said Priscilla Cheng, her supervisor in the governor’s office. The only introvert working on team of extroverts, Sarte was a respected and talented colleague, Cheng said.

“She was this smart, intelligent but extremely humble and calming source in the midst of a really busy, high pressure environment,” Cheng said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a statement, Newsom described Sarte as a “passionate defender of the environment.” He applauded her work to clean the state’s air and water as a special projects adviser at the California Environmental Protection Agency, where she worked for nine years before joining Newsom’s office.

“We were all fortunate that such a kind and talented colleague was one of the first people that community leaders met when they came to Sacramento,” Newsom said in a statement. “Her colleagues remember this passion, matched only by her generosity as she would happily lend a hand to any teammate in need.”

Sarte orchestrated discussions among the governor’s team, state agencies and outside groups as Newsom shaped his plan to put a moratorium on the death penalty in California, Cheng said.

“She did that with such grace and calmness,” Cheng said. “For such a young person to be able to display that kind of leadership was something I think folks really remember.”

In her application to work in the governor’s office, Sarte said she wanted to help make California a leader for the rest of the country.

“During this uncertain political time at the federal level for policy issues like health care, immigration and environmental protection, the progressive work in California is even more significant,” she wrote.

Her colleagues draped flowers over the bear statue outside the governor’s office in the state Capitol in her memory.