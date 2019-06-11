Turlock man was producing heroin at home, federal prosecutors say

FBI, DEA produce documentary warning teens about heroin The video was a co-production of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration, agencies known for busting dealers, not instructing teens. Watch the full documentary at bit.ly/FBIdoc. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The video was a co-production of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration, agencies known for busting dealers, not instructing teens. Watch the full documentary at bit.ly/FBIdoc.

Federal prosecutors in Sacramento have charged a Turlock man who they say was supplying the San Francisco Bay Area with heroin he was producing in his home.

The San Jose Mercury News reported Tuesday court records show Drug Enforcement Administration agents raided the Turlock home of Arturo Castro Zavaleta on June 3.

They reportedly found 300 opium poppy bulbs, 10 pounds of actual heroin, a pound of suspected fentanyl and about 200 marijuana plants.

Federal prosecutors said the raid on Zavaleta’s home was related to a massive racketeering investigation into the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang, which resulted in charges against 25 people.

According to the complaint against Zavaleta, DEA agents were investigating heroin dealers in Vallejo when they identified Zavaleta as a man who was supplying the Bay Area with heroin.