Road rage goes from coin throwing to ramming to crash, police report. Two behind bars

A road-rage incident that escalated from throwing coins at a pickup truck to ramming it has put two Sonora residents behind bars, facing felony charges.

Sonora Police Department dispatch got multiple calls Sunday night, shortly after 9, about road rage leading to a crash. It was in the area of Washington Street (Highway 49) and Columbia Way, across from Sonora High School.

The investigation determined that Christopher John Wilson, 52, pulled his Mitsubishi Eclipse onto Highway 49 into the path of a Dodge pickup. The driver of the Dodge had to brake hard to avoid a collision, Sonora police posted on their Facebook page.

Wilson then began braking in front of the pickup while his passenger, 47-year-old Michelle Powell, leaned out her window and threw coins at the truck, police said. At least two coins cracked its windshield.

Around Pesce Way, Wilson pulled over and the truck went by. But he then caught up and rammed it, police said.

The truck driver pulled over, and Wilson pulled up beside it and got out of the Eclipse with an unidentified object in his hand. He walked toward the truck and threatened to kill the driver, the victim told police.

The pickup driver fled, fearing for his and his passenger’s life, police said. Powell got out of the Eclipse at that point, while Wilson got behind the wheel again and sped to catch up with the truck.

He was at high speed when the vehicles neared Sonora High and Wilson attempted to pass the truck. While driving south in the northbound lane, he lost control of the Eclipse and struck a concrete wall and wood fence of a residence.

Powell heard the crash and made her way down to the scene. Wilson apparently was uninjured.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (his vehicle) and making criminal threats, both felony charges. Powell faces charges of throwing objects at a moving vehicle, also a felony.