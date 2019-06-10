Teen boy drowns off San Francisco shore

Fire department officials say a 14-year-old boy has drowned at Chrissy Field Beach in San Francisco.

KTVU-TV reports that the boy was wading in shallow water with a group of friends to cool off around 2 p.m. Monday.

Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter says the boy fell backwards and struggled in the water because he didn't know to how to swim. His friends called 911 after they couldn't help him.

A rescue diver pulled him out about 25 yards from shore after he was in the water for about an hour and 20 minutes.

Baxter says police and fire personnel and U.S. Park Police and Coast Guard officials took turns performing CPR.

The boy's family was at the beach when he was taken to a hospital.