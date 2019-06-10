Evacuation order to be lifted for Yolo County residents affected by Sand Fire

A Cal Fire aircraft drops fire retardant on a hillside in an attempt to box in flames from a wildfire called the Sand Fire in Rumsey, Calif., Sunday, June 9, 2019. AP Photo

An evacuation order will be lifted for nearly 130 Yolo County residents affected by the Sand Fire at 5 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Residents who live along County Road 41 in Rumsey will be allowed to return to their homes, but may be evacuated again, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

All trails and footpaths in the area will remain closed, Cal Fire said, and firefighters will still be active on the scene.

The Sand Fire, near the Capay Valley communities of Rumsey and Guinda, ignited around 3 p.m. Saturday and grew to over 2,000 acres before firefighters were able to start containing it. As of Monday morning, the fire was 30 percent contained.