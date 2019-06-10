California
Helicopter crashes into CalPERS-owned skyscraper in Manhattan, authorities say
Emergency crews respond to helicopter crash landing in Manhattan
The Manhattan building where a helicopter crashed during a landing attempt Monday is a 50-story office building partially owned by CalPERS, California’s state worker pension fund.
Multiple news outlets in New York are reporting that a helicopter has crashed into the building at 787 Seventh Ave. at about 2:15 p.m. local time.
The building at that location was purchased by the California Public Employees’ Retirement System for $1.9 billion in January 2016 with partner CommonWealth Partners of Los Angeles.
The New York City Fire Department reports there is one confirmed fatality. The New York City Police Department said in a tweet that the incident was a “helicopter hard landing” and a fire that broke out has been extinguished. People were urged to avoid the area.
The extent of the fire or damage was not immediately clear.
This is a developing story.
Comments