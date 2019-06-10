UPDATE: Woman, two girls killed in crash into home near Ceres. Driver arrested

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

A 38-year-old woman and two little girls, ages 5 and 3, died from their injuries after a car crashed into their home early Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. at duplex on the 1200 block of Sam Avenue, just outside the city limits. The impact, though, was to the rear of the building, which faces Herndon Road.

Emergency personnel found the woman and three girls inside the home. The adult and the 5-year-old were taken to Memorial Medical Center, where they died. The 3-year-old was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where she, too, died.

A third girl, a 10-year-old, was flown to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. She suffered major injuries and there was no information on her condition.

The CHP was working Monday morning to confirm the relationship between the woman and the children.

The driver in the crash, 46-year-old Felix Ferdin of Modesto, suffered only minor injuries, the CHP reported. Its preliminary crash investigation found that Ferdin, in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, was heading west on Holm Avenue at high speed and failed to stop at the stop sign at Herndon, where Holm dead-ends.

He went through the fence and backyard of the duplex before crashing into the building. A witness who would not give his name told The Bee the driver “didn’t apply the brakes at all.”

A neighbor who shares a wall with the home said her unit suffered damage but no one inside was hurt.

Alcohol and/or drugs appear to factor in the crash, the CHP reported. Ferdin was arrested and booked into jail on three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence. He remains in custody with bail set at $100,000.