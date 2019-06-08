Wildfire in Yolo County quickly grows to 125 acres, forces evacuations

Smoke is seen billowing from the Sand Fire near Rumsey, California, on Saturday June 8, 2019. Alert Wildfire/Nevada Seismological Laboratory

This is a developing news story; check back for details.

A vegetation fire has sparked Saturday afternoon and quickly grown to 125 acres in western Yolo County, threating several structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Sand Fire, located on County Road 41 and Highway 16 near Rumsey, started just after 2:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. A view from a PG&E-installed wildfire camera at Lake Berryessa showed a billow of black smoke rising from the Capay Valley just before 5 p.m.

Will Power, a spokesman for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit, said crews on the ground and in the air are attacking the blaze. Flames are being pushed at a “rapid rate of spread” by strong north winds, Power said.

Mandatory evacuations are being put into place along Highway 16 in several spots where structures are being threatened, Power said. That includes homes near the start of the blaze on County Road 41, Power said.

Wyatt Cline, who works nearby at the Guinda Corner Store, said the evacuations included homes along the highway north of County Road 45. He said he had to get off of the phone to help firefighters who were in his store getting supplies.

The fire is burning roughly three miles south of where last year’s County Fire, also known as the Guinda Fire, which started June 30, 2018. That fire burned 90,288 acres and destroyed 20 structures before it was contained. Last year’s fire was started by an improperly installed electric livestock fence unit.