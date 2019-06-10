Hundreds of electric scooters arrive in South Lake Tahoe this summer

Watch people try out Jump scooters in Sacramento Jump scooters were rolled out in Sacramento on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The scooters are available at Jump bike hubs already located throughout the city. The rules: Don't ride on the sidewalk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jump scooters were rolled out in Sacramento on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The scooters are available at Jump bike hubs already located throughout the city. The rules: Don't ride on the sidewalk.

Up to 550 electric scooters are set to arrive in South Lake Tahoe this summer, the second year scooter-sharing company Lime will roll out devices around the basin.

The scooters will replace the stock of electric bikes Lime released in the area last summer – as part of its agreement with the city this year, the company elected to eliminate bike services, a move celebrated by local bike businesses.





The e-scooters cost $1 per ride plus 15 cents for every minute in use last summer, during which time there were nearly 172,000 e-scooter trips last summer, according to the city.





“It’s a great alternative to getting in a car,” said South Lake Tahoe spokesman Chris Fiore.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In an effort to improve the safety of the electric scooters, speeds will be capped at 15 miles per hour and scooters will automatically slow down in high-pedestrian areas such as Heavenly Village and Lakeview Commons using geo-fencing, according to the city agreement.

In addition, a 5-cent fee per ride will be added to pay for bolstered safety enforcement and other costs ensuring the e-scooters are rolled out smoothly.

The 5-cent fee could generate about $10,000 based on last year’s trip numbers, according to city staff.

Lime currently operates in 27 states and Washington, D.C., according to the company, as well as overseas.





Earlier this year, 100 e-scooters hit the streets of Sacramento through the Uber-owned company Jump.