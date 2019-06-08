PG&E starts Northern California power blackouts in 3 counties under wildfire threat

How to prepare for a power outage Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out.

PG&E Corp. began deliberate blackouts to about 1,700 customers in parts of Yolo, Solano and Napa counties early Saturday, as high winds created “red flag” wildfire conditions across parts of Northern California.

The utility, driven into bankruptcy by two horrific wildfire seasons, engineered the blackouts at about 6:30 a.m. Most of the affected customers live west of Winters, and in areas around Suisun City, Vacaville and Lake Berryessa. The shutoffs will last “through at least Saturday afternoon,” the company said.

PG&E warned that the deliberate shutoffs, the first of the 2019 fire season, could spread to as many as 30,000 customers later in the day, including portions of Paradise, Oroville and Chico in Butte County, as well as parts of Yuba, Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties.

The shutoffs come a day after PG&E’s board of directors and chief executive officer, Bill Johnson, visited Paradise for a court-ordered, first-hand look at the devastation of last November’s Camp Fire. The fire killed 85 people, the most in California history, and destroyed much of the town, although several thousand people have moved back home in recent months. Cal Fire has concluded that a faulty PG&E transmission tower started the fire.

While the company has said it would use blackouts only as “a last resort,” it’s under enormous pressure to prevent any more wildfires, and the planned blackouts are part of a state-approved “wildfire prevention” program that all major utilities had to prepare this year. PG&E ran a deliberate blackout across parts of Northern California last fall, but its plan for this year is much more aggressive.

PG&E issued its first warning about the new shutoffs Friday.

“We know how much our customers rely on electric service, and our decision ... to turn off power is to protect our communities experiencing extreme fire danger,” senior vice president Michael Lewis said in a prepared statement late Friday night.





Meanwhile, Cal Fire reported late Friday that the Stuhr Fire in Stanislaus County was 60 percent contained, at 600 acres. The Nelson Fire near Fairfield was 50 percent contained, at 25 acres.

The National Weather Service said red flag warnings were in effect from Redding to Los Banos until late Sunday.



