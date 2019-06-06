California

Highway 99 closed in both directions at Twin Cities Road due to fallen power line

Traffic is stopped in both directions on Highway 99 on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Caltrans

This is a developing story.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions Thursday afternoon at Twin Cities Road due to downed electrical lines, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A construction crew hit a SMUD pole and wire around 2:30 p.m., knocking down the power lines and causing a power outage for five customers, SMUD’s spokesman Chris Capra said.

As of 3:45 p.m., he said the lines probably wouldn’t go back up for another few hours.

In the meantime, officials are urging motorists to use alternate routes.