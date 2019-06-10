Double the music: Sonoma music festival adds second weekend

The Sonoma Harvest Music Festival at the B.R. Cohn Winery is in its second year. It will feature two weekends of music. Sonoma Harvest Music Festival

The Sonoma Harvest Music Festival is back again at the B.R. Cohn Winery – and this time with two full weekends of music.

Prepare to wine and dine to a lineup of well-known artists in a vineyard tucked away in the Sonoma Valley. The first weekend will be headlined by Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Ms. Lauryn Hill and the second weekend will be headlined by Chvrches and Death Cab for Cutie.

The festival will feature Zazu Kitchen + Farm, Thistle Meats, Hog Island Oysters, The Farmer’s Wife and Mariposa Ice Cream among with other Sonoma culinary stars. B.R. Cohn Winery along with other wineries from the Vintage Wine Estates portfolio and regional craft brewers will be at the festival.

Week 1

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saturday, Sept. 14: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Iration, The Record Company, and Mandolin Orange and Maggie Koerner.

Sunday, Sept. 15: Ms. Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, North Mississippi Allstars, and Monophonics.

Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 21: Chvrches, Walk the Moon, MisterWives, Atlas Genius, and The Score.

Sunday, Sept. 22: Death Cab for Cutie, Silversun Pickups, Cold War Kids, Mondo Cozmo, and Nightly.

The festival is presented by BottleRock. Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival website.