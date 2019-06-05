Dry heat puts Northern CA under increased fire risk through weekend – weather watch issued

How to protect your home from wildfires Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire.

Higher temperatures paired with low humidity levels and potentially gusty winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch for a wide area of Northern California, including the Sacramento area, through the weekend.

Portions of Tehama, Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Sutter, Butte, Sacramento, Yolo, Placer, Solano, San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties below 1,000 feet in elevation are under “elevated fire weather conditions” watch, according to Idamis Del Valle, a meteorologist at the agency’s Sacramento office.

The NWS recommends people across the area avoid outdoor activities that could cause sparks, such as bonfires, grilling and campfires.