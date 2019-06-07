Democrats say they don’t take Big Tobacco money. But JUUL had a sponsorship at convention

How do California’s new tobacco laws affect you? Gov. Jerry Brown has signed California's most significant new tobacco legislation in decades. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Jerry Brown has signed California's most significant new tobacco legislation in decades.

On a night when 2020 presidential candidates were scoring big applause lines, one of the biggest lines at last weekend’s California Democratic Party state convention came not from Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders, but party activist Hene Kelly.

“What committee should I go to to ask this party not to take any money from JUUL, who preys on children?” Kelly said to the roar of applause.

JUUL Labs, maker of a line of e-cigarette products in popular use among middle and high school students, had a prominent sponsor slot on the stage, where Democratic politicians like Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom and a bevy of presidential candidates and state officials spoke.

Asked their reason for sponsoring the event, JUUL Labs spokesman Ted Kwong said in a statement, “At JUUL Labs our philosophy is to support people and organizations to improve the lives of the world’s one billion smokers and to combat underage use so we keep JUUL products out of the hands of young people.”

The sponsorship got people talking, but perhaps not in the way JUUL envisioned.

Kelly wasn’t alone in her outrage. Dean Wallace, district director for Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, tweeted video of Kelly speaking and offered his own condemnation.

More context to the video of Hene Kelly — JUUL’s presence as a sponsor wasn’t exactly “low profile. THIS is what the @CA_Dem stage looked like this weekend. It was shameful. And completely at-odds with our party’s values (and rules). #TenThousandChallahs



Photo: @mjchekal https://t.co/qBfFVNYly4 — Dean Wallace (@deanofdublin) June 4, 2019

“It was shameful. And completely at-odds with our party’s values (and rules),” Wallace tweeted.

“Are you kidding me, (California Democratic Party)!? You took $$$ from JUUL and ran their ad at the convention? SO over this selling out,” tweeted Ruth Malone, a public health policy expert from the Bay Area.

Are you kidding me, @CA_Dem !? You took $$ from JUUL and ran their ad at the convention? SO over this selling out. https://t.co/H3MfAxnlfr

I'm giving my political $ to orgs that don't do that. — Ruth Malone (@MaloneRuth) June 3, 2019

Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, an outspoken critic of tobacco companies, said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the sponsorship.





“I was baffled because it’s a long-standing policy of the Democratic Party not to take money from Big Tobacco,” Hill said.

JUUL is one-third owned by Altria, which owns tobacco giant Philip Morris USA.

““You can’t get any more tobacco money than JUUL,” Hill said. “The party of the people should not be contributing to the addiction of our young people.”

But the Democratic convention is just one example of JUUL’s political spending campaign; the vape product manufacturer has also spent more than $211,000 in lobbying at the Capitol in Sacramento, including more than $40,000 in the first quarter of 2019 alone. It has also bought advertising in capital media, including The Sacramento Bee.

According to paperwork filed with the California Secretary of State’s Office, JUUL “educated elected officials and staff on (the) company.”