Report released on UC Merced stabbing rampage. Here’s what’s missing

The University of California released reports and other documents on Tuesday related to the 2015 stabbing rampage at UC Merced but redacted the attacker’s handwritten plan of attack and so-called “manifesto.”

The documents are all related to the Nov. 4, 2015, attack perpetrated by 18-year-old Faisal Mohammad, a computer science major witnesses described as troubled and angry with classmates, according to investigators.

Originally from Santa Clara, Mohammad used a black 10-inched knife he purchased online to stab four people before he was shot twice and killed by a UC Merced officer.

Mohammad’s father last week filed a restraining order against the release of the handwritten ‘manifesto’ and the picture of an Isil flag investigators have said were in the student’s possession. Isil is another name from Isis or the Islamic State.

Faisal Mohammad is suspected of stabbing four people on the UC Merced campus on Nov. 4, 2015.

The documents released this week feature the redaction of many names and other information. Photos of Mohammad after the shooting have been redacted, as well as the documents in the restraining order, officials with the UC system said in a statement.

The family’s attorney has declined to comment beyond the court filings.

The restraining order was filed May 30 in Alameda County Superior Court. The next hearing on the matter is Oct. 15, according to court records.

The court filing says the release of those records would cause “great or irreparable harm” and invade the privacy of the Mohammad family. The document also argues they offer few benefits to the public interest and could incite hatred towards Muslims.

“One tragedy is enough,” the filing says. “This case presents an opportunity for the court to prevent an egregious invasion of privacy, and to prevent a further rise in discrimination and hate crimes against Muslims.”

Investigators have said the handwritten notes listed an elaborate, step-by-step attack planned on students in a morning classroom. Mohammad had zip-ties, duct tape and other items he planned to use on students. He also sought to smear petroleum jelly on the floor, which he apparently believed would cause responding officers to slip and fall, according to authorities.

He went on to stab two students, a UC employee and a contractor working on campus that day before he was killed by UC Merced Officer Olaf Lopez.

The officer was on his final day of “shadowed” training, which means he was in uniform and being followed by a training officer on the day of the shooting, the reports say.

He and the training officer responded to an area of the campus called Scholars Lane after reports of the stabbing came over their radios, reports say.

Witnesses told investigators they heard the officer say “get down on the ground” about four times as Mohammad faced the officers, the knife raised over his head. Lopez shot Mohammad twice, once in the groin and once in the left chest cavity, the reports said.

The officers did not administer life-saving efforts and Mohammad was pronounced dead at the scene, police reports say.

Lopez was determined to be justified in the shooting of Mohammad, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. He was later honored by the state Assembly.