We know when the next rocket will launch from Vandenberg — and it’s pretty soon
We now know the date of the next rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The Canadian Space Agency has confirmed that commercial space company SpaceX will launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Lompoc base on June 11.
The launch has been delayed numerous times. Most recently, an anticipated mid-May launch was pushed to the new launch window.
It is unclear exactly what time the rocket launch will occur.
The mission will launch three earth-imaging satellites for the Canadian Space Agency.
The RadarSat Contellation Mission will provide Canada with maritime surveillance; information to help keep the ecosystem healthy; and emergency response data during hurricanes, storms and other natural disasters, according to the mission website.
If all goes as planned, this will be the third rocket launch out of the Vandenberg Air Force Base in 2019.
Space X launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Jan. 11, carrying 10 Iridium commercial satellites into orbit as the final push in SpaceX’s Iridium-8 mission. On Jan. 19, United Launch Alliance sent its Delta IV rocket into space with a top-secrete payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
The local Air Force base has also been host to a large number of missile test launches over recent months.
Do you go see all of the rocket launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base? SLO Tribune Reporter Kaytlyn Leslie is writing about the base and its space missions and would like to hear from you. Where are your favorite places to watch from? What are your tips and tricks for capturing the best photos? Favorite launches? Email Kaytlyn at kleslie@thetribunenews.com to share your love of the final frontier and help shape The Tribune’s coverage.
