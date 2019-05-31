Man who threatened to kill Jews pleads guilty to gun crime

A Southern California man authorities say made a "kill list" of prominent Jews and had hundreds of rounds of rifle ammunition has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nicholas Rose of Irvine was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a felony count of carrying a loaded firearm not registered to him and three misdemeanor charges of violating civil rights.

He also was sentenced a year of mental health treatment.

Rose initially was charged with hate crimes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

His parents contacted police last year to voice concern about their son's anti-Semitic comments, including a threat to "get a gun and kill some Jews."

Police found writings in which Rose talked about "killing my first Jew" and had extensively researched two Orange County churches and a synagogue he disliked.