It’s opening day! Here’s what visitors are saying about Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019.

The day is finally here.

Disneyland opened its long-awaited Star Wars themed land at 8 a.m. Friday to reservation holders, offering them the first glimpse of the brand new planet of Batuu.

At 14 acres, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the biggest addition to the Anaheim park in its 64-year history. For more information on the park itself, check out our guide and review here.

Just in case you didn’t manage to snag a coveted opening day reservation, here are the first pictures and videos coming out about the new land on social media. This story will be updated throughout the day, so keep checking back.

The Star Wars Galaxy's Edge merch line this morning at Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/N9uJgqUbCN — Joseph Simpson @Disneyland (@ClixWizard) May 31, 2019

HOW IS THERE ONLY AN HOUR WAIT TO RIDE THE MILLENNIUM FREAKIN FALCON ON OPENING DAY!?!?! #GalaxysEdge #StarWarsGalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/N4MomgnT5y — Justin McCallum (@Justin_McCallum) May 31, 2019

Handover is only allowing people to go on one mission at this time. The cantina line is capped...check back later! #StarWars #GalaxysEdge #Disneyland #Batuu pic.twitter.com/VCkeg8k4Oc — Team Mousetalgia (@mousetalgia) May 31, 2019

Hey, Star Wars fans: We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about Disneyland’s opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. What do you want to know about the new section of Disneyland? Send your questions, tips, praise and gripes to kleslie@thetribunenews.com.