It’s opening day! Here’s what visitors are saying about Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019. By

The day is finally here.

Disneyland opened its long-awaited Star Wars themed land at 8 a.m. Friday to reservation holders, offering them the first glimpse of the brand new planet of Batuu.

At 14 acres, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the biggest addition to the Anaheim park in its 64-year history. For more information on the park itself, check out our guide and review here.

Just in case you didn’t manage to snag a coveted opening day reservation, here are the first pictures and videos coming out about the new land on social media. This story will be updated throughout the day, so keep checking back.

Hey, Star Wars fans: We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about Disneyland’s opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. What do you want to know about the new section of Disneyland? Send your questions, tips, praise and gripes to kleslie@thetribunenews.com.

