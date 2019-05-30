Documented gang member, 19, is arrested in Oregon for Stockton triple homicide in March

Joaquin Cruz, 19, was arrested Thursday in connection with a Stockton triple homicide, according to the Stockton Police Department. Cruz was a documented gang member, the police department said. Stockton Police Department

A documented gang member was arrested in connection with a March triple homicide in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department announced Thursday.

Joaquin Cruz, 19, was taken into custody in Klamath County, Ore., on a homicide warrant, according to a police department statement. Cruz will be extradited to San Joaquin County, according to the statement.

The shooting occurred just after midnight March 22 near F Street and Finland Avenue and left David Connary, 19, and his sister, Tiffany Connary, 18, dead at the scene. Remilio Castillo, 18, died after being taken to a local hospital. Homicide detectives at the time believed the shooting was gang-related.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Anonymous tips can be left through the Stockton Police Department’s website, Facebook page or by texting “TPSPD” to 274637.