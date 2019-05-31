You won’t see the words ‘Star Wars’ in Disney’s new Galaxy’s Edge land. Here’s why

See the Star Wars merchandise for sale at Disney’s new Star Wars land Want to build your own lightsaber? Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will offer plenty of cool merchandise for sale, including toys and collector’s items. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction opens at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on May 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Want to build your own lightsaber? Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will offer plenty of cool merchandise for sale, including toys and collector’s items. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction opens at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on May 31, 2019.

Planning a visit to the brand-new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disneyland? Don’t expect your souvenirs to feature the iconic logo for “Star Wars.”

Because the new land is meant to immerse visitors in a unique experience, Disney’s creative team decided to avoid selling merchandise that obviously bears the name of the popular franchise.

“One of the things from the very, very beginning we decided to do was to make all of this a very authentic experience,” Walt Disney Imagineering creative executive Scott Trowbridge said Wednesday in Anaheim, California.

Trowbridge was speaking as part of a panel presentation to members of the media during a preview before the land opens Friday.

“As you go through the land, you won’t see things that you wouldn’t necessarily see in a movie,” he said during the presentation, held at the Main Street Opera House in Disneyland.

Brad Schoenberg, Disney director of merchandise strategy and new Park experiences development, said the developing merchandise for the beloved franchise was both “so exciting and so intimidating at the same time.”





“When you think about ‘Star Wars,’ it’s hard to disconnect it from 40 years of groundbreaking retail, fundamental moments from many people’s childhoods and many generations of kids that have now experienced Star Wars products that they grew up with,” Schoenberg said. “You want to do something different; you want to do something nobody has seen before.”

This led to the team creating experience-based shopping moments for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — such as building your own droid or customizing a lightsaber at a speakeasy-style hideout.

It also resulted in specific merchandise that looks as though it could have been made in Black Spire Outpost on the fictional planet of Baatu, where Galaxy’s Edge is set. Items sold at the Toydarian Toymaker stall include small plush characters and wooden stormtrooper dolls.

The creative team even added the Jewels of Bith store, which Schoenberg described as a sort of “hometown pride” store. It sells tourist-y goods emblazoned with the Black Spire Outpost name, similar to something you might find in an airport on earth.

The Creature Stall at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge features “pets” from across the “Star Wars” universe that growl, burp, purr and cackle. The new “Star Wars”-themed land opens Friday in Anaheim, California. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

“The shopping is part of the experience and the discovery,” he said.





Galaxy’s Edge costumes, gadgets, stuffed and animatronic animals and other trinkets are also available throughout the land.

“It seemed so crazy in the beginning to say that we are going to have hundreds of new products and nine or ten unique spaces, and nowhere are we going to use the words ‘Star Wars’ on products,” Schoenberg said. “When you are living in a ‘Star Wars’ space, it’s the one thing you don’t need.”

If you still have a hankering for souvenirs that say “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” you will be able to find them outside of Batuu, throughout the rest of the Disneyland park, Schoenberg added.

