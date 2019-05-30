Cantina at Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has its own drinking song — and a droid DJ

See the droid DJ at the Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge cantina See the star of Oga's Cantina at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Rex the droid DJ. The new "Star Wars"-themed land opens at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Friday, May 31, 2019, and Walt Disney World in Florida on Aug. 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the star of Oga's Cantina at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Rex the droid DJ. The new "Star Wars"-themed land opens at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Friday, May 31, 2019, and Walt Disney World in Florida on Aug. 29, 2019.

The star of the show at a remote outpost cantina on the planet of Batuu is undoubtedly a little droid named Rex.

Rex, or, DJ-R3X, as he’s known on the mean streets of Black Spire, is the runaway star of the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disneyland.

Long-time visitors to the Anaheim park will recognize the droid from his first job as a pilot on the original Star Tours ride.

Rex retired from that gig in 2011, when Disney revamped the ride to include references to more recent “Star Wars” movies. That’s when the droid moved to the fictional planet of Batuu and began his new career as a DJ in Oga’s Cantina.

The cantina is the first place in Disneyland park to sell alcoholic beverages, all with fun names like the Fuzzy Tauntaun or the Jedi Mind Trick. (There are several non-alcoholic drinks on the menu as well.)

Oga’s is also the most happening spot in Black Spire, a place where park visitors, scoundrels and members of the Resistance can meet for a drink and some sick beats.

Rex plays pop alien hits from his booth, as well as versions of John Williams’ “Cantina Band” song from 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

His favorite tune is an original, chant-heavy drinking song that has guests raising their glass and singing along in an alien language with the bartenders.

While everyone chants something that sounds like ”ateema, nipoma” — Disney has not released the actual lyrics yet — Rex bobs away in his DJ booth.

Throughout his set, observant guests might also hear some one-liners from Rex’s previous piloting gig.

So even if alcoholic beverages aren’t your jam, make sure to drop in at Oga’s the next time you’re in Black Spire and see the galaxy’s hottest new star.

