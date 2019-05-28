Traffic collision deaths fell over Memorial Day weekend, but DUI arrests were up

What does it look like to have a DUI driver come at you head-on? Amador County deputy found out An Amador County Sheriff's deputy on patrol near Pioneer saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI. Video posted Aug. 30, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Amador County Sheriff's deputy on patrol near Pioneer saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI. Video posted Aug. 30, 2018.

Traffic collision deaths fell 8 percent over the Memorial Day weekend but DUI-related arrests reached their highest number since 2015, according to data from the California Highway Patrol.

The period included in the report was the CHP’s “maximum enforcement period,” which began at midnight on May 24 and ended at midnight on Monday.

CHP reported at least 34 people were killed in collisions statewide, down from 37 last year. Nearly half of those killed in CHP jurisdiction this year, or 48 percent, were not wearing seatbelts. Last year that number was 46 percent.

In 2017, 45 people were killed in collisions statewide. There were 39 deaths in 2016 and 31 in 2015, according to CHP data.

Officers averaged 14 DUI arrests per hour during the enforcement period, CHP said, totaling 1,099 arrests. That was a 3.7 percent increase from 2018, when DUI arrests totaled 1,060. In 2017, there were 921 DUI arrests, and 1,065 the previous year. This year’s number was lower than in 2015, when officers made 1,125 DUI arrests.