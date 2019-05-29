California

Thousands flock to see ‘magical’ landscape of colorful lights in Paso Robles

The Field of Light at Sensorio turns Paso Robles valley into a sea of color

The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles uses nearly 60,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres to transform 15 acres of rolling hills into a patchwork of changing colors. The art installation opened on May 19, 2019, off Highway 46 East. By
Up Next
The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles uses nearly 60,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres to transform 15 acres of rolling hills into a patchwork of changing colors. The art installation opened on May 19, 2019, off Highway 46 East. By

A new lightscape art installation in Paso Robles is taking the community by storm and drawing thousands of visitors.

About 2,200 visitors bought tickets to visit Field of Light during May 22-26, according to Sydney Albin of Carla Befera and Co., which handles public relations for the display.

Memorial Day weekend visitors raved about the installation on Instagram, calling it “one of the most amazing experiences,” “magical” and a “futuristic landscape explosion of light.”

Field of Light at Sensorio is a 15-acre display of 58,800 fiber optic lights, or plantlike “stemmed spheres,” that’s been open to visitors off Highway 46 East for a week.

Ken Hunter, co-owner of Hunter Ranch Golf Course, invited artist Bruce Munro to bring his installation to the Central Coast as a kind of preview for Sensorio, a garden and interactive art attraction that’s been in the works for years.

Visitors around the world have seen the Field of Light, although it’s tailored to whatever landscape Munro uses as his canvas. The Paso Robles installation highlights the area’s rolling hills and famous oak trees.

Here are some social media highlights from Field of Light at Sensorio’s opening weekend. For more information about the installation, visit sensoriopaso.com or call 805-226-4287.

View this post on Instagram

#whatdreamsaremadeof #fieldoflight #brucemunro

A post shared by arki_edlyn (@arki_edlyn) on

View this post on Instagram

field of light

A post shared by Lauren Ashley (@lauleypop) on

View this post on Instagram

It’s Lit

A post shared by Curtis Maslonkowski (@_youngcurt) on

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Lindsey Holden

Lindsey Holden writes about housing, immigration and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She also covers northern San Luis Obispo County city governments and school districts. Lindsey joined The Tribune in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. She’s a native Californian raised in the Midwest and is a proud graduate of two Chicago schools: DePaul University and Northwestern University.

  Comments  