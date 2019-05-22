Woman caught on camera stealing vintage guitars worth $19,000, fleeing straight out the door

See woman walk out of store with $19,000 worth of vintage guitars Orange police are seeking a woman accused of stealing two vintage guitars valued at $19,000 from a Southern California store. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Orange police are seeking a woman accused of stealing two vintage guitars valued at $19,000 from a Southern California store.

Surveillance video shows a woman allegedly stealing two vintage guitars valued around $19,000 from a store, walking straight out the front door, according to police in Orange, California.

Police are seeking a woman accused of stealing the instruments from a store on North Main Street on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

One guitar was a 1955 Gretsch Firebird worth about $9,000, and the other a 1968 Gibson Johnny Smith worth about $10,000, according to KTLA. They were the two most expensive guitars in the shop, the owner told the Los Angeles television news station.

One of the store’s owners, Shai Ashkenazi, shared security footage of a woman perusing guitars with store manager Joe Little three days earlier, on Wednesday, May 15.

Shai said the woman returned on Saturday when another manager, Tyler Lacagnina, was on duty. While Lacagnina was distracted by a second woman, the alleged thief ran out with the guitars, Ashkenazi said.

Lacagnina banged on the hood of a car that was waiting for the woman, but they made a speedy getaway, Shai said.

“The car started to move at me, at which point I disengaged,” he told NBC Los Angeles.

The guitars have serial numbers, and are well-known by collectors, Ashkenazi told the L.A. TV station.

“You can’t really get away with selling them,” Ashkenazi said.