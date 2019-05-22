Two days, two crashes, two arrests of DUI moms with small kids in cars, police report

Twice in as many days, Sonora police officers responded to crash scenes and arrested women on suspicion of driving under the influence with small children in their cars.

About 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a noninjury collision in the area of East Lyons and South Stewart streets. One of the two involved vehicles was driven by Kimberly Smock, 33, of Sonora.

Officers determined Smock was driving with a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit of .08 percent, the Sonora Police Department posted on Facebook. Smock’s children, ages 4 and 6, were in her vehicle but were unharmed and released to a family member.

Shock was booked into county jail on suspicion of DUI and felony child endangerment.

Prior to the crash, police report, Smock was driving in the area of 15 Pesce Way when she struck another vehicle and fled the scene. That vehicle has not been identified, and anyone with information on that collision is asked to call Sonora police at 209-532-8143.

Monday night at nearly 11:30, officers were dispatched to a crash scene on Snell Street. The driver, Sarah Ann Lawrence, hit a parked car and admitted to drinking prior to the crash, police reported. Her BAC was 0.139 percent.

Lawrence’s 8-year-old daughter was in the car at the time of the crash, but neither was injured.

Lawrence was arrested on felony charges of DUI and child endangerment.