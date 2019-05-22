Want limited edition Star Wars merch? Disneyland’s newest park will have plenty for sale

California
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge officially opens in Disneyland on May 31, and a whole slew of commemorative items are set to be released to mark the occasion.
But collectors who failed to get reservations for the new land shouldn’t worry: Disney is releasing Galaxy’s Edge-themed items throughout the Disneyland park (not just in Star Wars land) and even outside the park in Downtown Disney — meaning you don’t even need an admission ticket to get in on the action.
According to the official Disney Parks Blog, Disney will begin selling an assortment of special Galaxy’s Edge themed items on May 31; the majority of these can be found at stores throughout the Disneyland park, including the Emporium on Main Street, Star Trader, Pooh Corner and the upper level of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland.
They’ll also be available at Elias & Co in Disney California Adventure park, the World of Disney store in Downtown Disney and the shops at the Disneyland Hotel.
Specifically what type of merchandise will be released at these stores was not revealed — though Disney does say the items won’t be available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. (It’s safe to say it will likely include special, limited edition pins though.)
Dated opening day merchandise will also be available while supplies last inside Disneyland park, at the Emporium, Star Wars Launch Bay, Star Trader or Pooh Corner.
Annual passholders are also eligible for exclusive commemorative gear at all of the above locations, as well as Elias & Co. and Trolley Treats in Disney California Adventure Park, the World of Disney store in Downtown Disney and the Disneyland Hotel shops.
Line-ups for merchandise begin at 2 a.m. on May 31, according to the blog. Parking will open at midnight.
Disney has released photos of some of the merchandise that will be available inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, including build-your-own droids and lightsabers, plush dolls, instruments, figurines and more.
For more information on the specific merchandise, check out the photos below, and make sure to check out our comprehensive guide to the new land here.
