Person ‘unrecognizable’ after being struck, killed by Amtrak train in Chico

An unidentified person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Saturday morning in Chico, the Butte County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The collision occurred just before 5 a.m. on the tracks north of West Sacramento Avenue in Chico at mile post 184.97, according to an email statement from Amtrak. A dispatcher for the Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the person was killed and said the collision left the person “unrecognizable.”

There were no injuries reported for the 219 passengers or the crew members aboard the Amtrak Coast Starlight train 11, which was traveling from Seattle to L.A., according to an email statement from Amtrak. The train was delayed about 70 minutes, according to Amtrak. The train arrived around 8 a.m., according to a passenger riding the train, about a 90 minutes later than usual due to a crew change, before continuing on to Emeryville.

The body has been turned over to the coroner’s office, and the Chico Police Department is investigating the incident.

Amtrak reminds the public to “exercise extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings.” The train operator says that about 2,000 people are killed or injured annually in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide.