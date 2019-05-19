Will PG&E face criminal charges for California’s Camp Fire?

It’s been 6 months since Paradise burned. Our drone video shows how it’s changed The Camp Fire burned down thousands of buildings and killed 85 people in Paradise six months ago. How drone footage from days after the fire compares to what the city looks like in early May, 2019, as workers continue to cleanup the city. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Camp Fire burned down thousands of buildings and killed 85 people in Paradise six months ago. How drone footage from days after the fire compares to what the city looks like in early May, 2019, as workers continue to cleanup the city.

Will the state Attorney General or the Butte County district attorney file criminal charges against Pacific Gas & Electric now that state fire investigators have found the utility giant responsible for causing last year’s deadly Camp Fire?

The answer may hinge, legal experts say, on whether PG&E was reckless in failing to replace aging or damaged equipment and on whether prosecutors feel they can prove that in court beyond reasonable doubt.

Cal Fire officials have declined to make their Camp Fire investigative report public, or issue any detailed comment on it. But the fact that the fire agency forwarded its investigation to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey may be telling. The state in recent years has typically sent an investigative report to county district attorneys when state fire investigators believe a state statute has been broken. The Sacramento Bee has filed a formal public records act request for the document.

Butte DA Ramsey said his office and the Attorney General already have been looking for months into whether criminal charges are appropriate. That includes ongoing communication with Cal Fire investigators. Ramsey declined, however, to comment on what he is looking at and when he will decide what steps to take.

“It may be some weeks or months before we have a final answer,” Ramsey said. “Just like any other investigation, we don’t want to reveal our cards.”

If prosecutors take action, it won’t be the first time in recent years that criminal charges have been filed against PG&E for a deadly incident involving its infrastructure. The federal government successfully prosecuted PG&E in 2016 on felony charges of failing to properly inspect and repair gas pipelines after a line exploded in residential San Bruno in 2010, killing eight people.

The company was ordered to pay a fine and advertise its culpability in news media. The criminal fine, at $3 million, was far less than civil payouts PG&E has made for the explosion. No individuals were charged.

Two months ago, prosecutors in four North Bay counties announced that they had declined to pursue criminal charges against the utility for equipment failures that triggered a series of wildfires in 2017, saying they determined “insufficient evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that PG&E acted with a reckless disregard for human life in causing the fires, the standard necessary to sustain criminal charges.”

The Tubbs Fire, which burned whole neighborhoods in Santa Rosa in 2017, was not among the fires under review by the DAs in those counties. That is because the Cal Fire investigation of the blaze, which killed 22 people, determined it was caused by an electrical failure on private property near Calistoga.

The Attorney General’s office also declined comment on the Camp Fire investigation. But a December court brief from the Attorney General in the San Bruno case offers insight. Before filing criminal charges, prosecutors would have to decide that PG&E engaged in reckless operation of its power equipment. Prosecutors also would gauge PG&E’s “mental state.” The charges could range from misdemeanor negligence to murder, according to the brief.

PG&E might be viewed unsympathetically by a criminal jury. Former state Attorney General Bill Lockyer says prosecutors generally do not consider public opinion when determining whether it is appropriate to prosecute an entity. Lockyer, who has consulted for PG&E, declined to speak about the utility company, but said prosecutors in general stick with legal questions.

“Their discipline is to be very careful about separating politics and public opinion from what they are doing and look in a rigorous, factual way about assessing the right thing to do,” he said.