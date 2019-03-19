Yosemite is onto this collared bear: Watch him try to break into trash can

A black bear wearing a collar was caught on camera attempting to break into a bear-proof trash can to grab a snack.
Yosemite National Park shared the video of the bear standing on his hind legs in front of a dumster on Twitter on March 17, 2019.
“Rangers took this video of a five-year-old male bear investigating a bear-proof trash can. Help protect bears by always storing your food properly and picking up litter!” the park wrote in the post.
In a response to a tweet, park officials explained that the bear in the video is collared so rangers can monitor his activity because of his habit of “seeking food in developed areas and showing no fear of people.” A radio transmitter in the collar alerts rangers when the bear enters picnic areas and campgrounds, according to the Yosemite National Park.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
The park noted that “some black bears are still active, even in winter.”
Comments