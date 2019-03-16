Scandal lays bare stress of elite college admissions process

In this October 24, 2018, photo provided by David Fearn, is Donna Balancia in her office in Los Angeles. The college bribery scandal has laid bare the stress and even desperation that many families experience when their children are going through the ultra-competitive process of applying to top colleges. "I did some crazy things, but nothing illegal," says Donna Balancia, who moved into a top school district so her daughter could attend a high school she thought would give her a better shot at UCLA. (David Fearn via AP)