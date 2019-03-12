Reno couple pleads not guilty to killing daughter, hiding her in storage locker

A Reno couple pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to killing their 5-year-old daughter and hiding her body in a north Sacramento storage locker in May 2018.
Tyler Anderson, 24 and his wife, Averyauna Anderson, 24, were accused of keeping the corpse of their daughter, Cali, in a duffel bag in their Reno apartment since May 4 and taking her to a storage unit on May 10, according to previous reporting by the Bee.
Authorities said Cali had been dead for at least two weeks before being found and her body was emaciated. Detectives found an animal crate with handcuffs attached to it in the Anderson residence, according to The Bee.
The two are charged with murder, destroying evidence and child abuse, according to Washoe County court records.
The presiding judge ordered pretrial motions to be submitted by Jan. 10, 2020, according to Washoe County court records. The Associated Press reported their trial is set for April 6.
They are both being held at the Washoe County jail, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
