Fourth Ripon student has cancer. Parents demand removal of cell tower from school

The Ripon Unified School District said it’s talking with a telecommunications company about moving a cellular phone tower from Weston Elementary School because parents suspect it causes cancer.
A fourth child who attends the school was diagnosed with cancer Friday. Parents pulled their children from school and came out in force to a Ripon school board meeting Monday evening to demand action.
In a prepared statement, board president Kit Oase said the district had the tower tested, finding it was operating normally within safety standards.
Monica Ferrulli, whose son was treated for brain cancer in 2017, said RUSD has cited an obsolete American Cancer Society study in keeping the tower in place since the controversy erupted two years ago. “It is just denial,” Ferrulli told the board. She vowed that parents will continue to fight and keep their children out of school.
About 200 parents packed the meeting held in the Ripon City Council chambers.
Richard Rex, whose family lives across the street from Weston School, said a bump appeared on his 11-year-old son’s abdomen a month ago. He said his son’s classroom is near the tower.
The parents first thought it was a skating injury. Instead of going to science camp, 11-year-old Brad was taken to doctors for examinations and tests that found a tumor wrapped around his liver. The boy now has a portal for starting cancer treatment, the parents said.
Richard Rex said he’s hearing different options for treating the cancer. “They said they can shrink it and cut it out. They’re also talking liver transplant. It is very scary,” Rex said.
In the statement, Oase said the school district doesn’t have an out clause in the 25-year lease agreement with the company. The two parties will have to mutually agree to relocation of the tower. RUSD receives a negligible amount of revenue from the tower, the statement said.
Representatives for Sprint, which operates the tower, have not yet been reached for comment.
