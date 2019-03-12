Doctor says Legislature’s prescription sends message: ‘We’ll fix you for complaining’

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law on Monday a bill meant to give doctors, pharmacists and the California Department of Justice more time to implement new security measures for prescriptions of controlled substances such as opioid pain medications.

However, the new law known as Assembly Bill 149 adds a new requirement: that serial numbers on the prescription pads be readable as bar codes by Jan. 2, 2021. Doctors will have to order new prescription forms to comply with that law, but AB 149 does allow them to use prescription forms valid this year and those valid at the end of 2018 through Jan. 1, 2021.

Dr. Richard Buss, a physician who practices in Amador County was frustrated to see yet another change in the forms.

“Because we complained about new prescription pads, now they’re telling us we have to get ‘new, new prescription pads,’” Buss said. “It’s almost like they’re punishing us. ...Yeah, we’ll fix you for complaining about your new prescription pads. You’ll have to order a whole new set of pads.”





Buss was one of the many doctors who got new prescription pads in January. They complained that they had not received timely notification that they must start using the new prescription forms by Jan. 2. Pharmacies had begun rejecting their prescriptions because they didn’t have the new security measures. Some patients, they said, were leaving surgery but could not get pain medication.





Those new measures were part of AB 1753, carried by Assembly member Evan Low. The 2018 law required that each prescription form have a unique serialized number for tracking. It also allowed the California Department of Justice to restrict the number of companies authorized to print prescription drug forms.





After hearing that patients were having trouble getting medication, Low and Assembly member Jim Cooper worked to fast-track AB 149 to ensure that patients would receive the pain medication they needed and that pharmacists and doctors got more time to integrate the new pads.

When new measures are implemented in 2021, prescription pads will have undergone changes in three out of four consecutive years, Buss said.

“In theory, it’s more difficult to forge a prescription,” Buss said, “but it makes it more difficult for doctors who are legitimately prescribing pain medication to keep doing what we’re doing..”

Buss’s frustration is less about the expense, he said, and more about the annoyance of having staff spend time continually updating the forms when he’s not convinced the changes effectively deter people abusing the prescriptions. It feels like bureaucratic red tape, he said.

“The purpose of a bureaucrat is to justify his existence,” he said. “If they don’t make up new rules and regulations, there’s no purpose for them existing.”