Charlotte Russe closing all stores nationwide, including three in Sacramento area

By Michael McGough

March 07, 2019 08:30 AM

Women’s clothing retailer Charlotte Russe is closing all 512 of its stores within the next two months following a bankruptcy filing, as reported by the Associated Press and other news organizations.

The decision was announced Thursday morning after a Chapter 11 bankruptcy creditor meeting. Charlotte Russe filed for bankruptcy in early February.

Charlotte Russe has three Sacramento-area locations at the Palladio mall in Folsom, the Galleria in Roseville and in the Arden area. There is also a store at the Nut Tree shops in Vacaville.

Liquidation sales are beginning immediately with heavily discounted prices at all stores, AP reports.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

