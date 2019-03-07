Charlotte Russe closing all stores nationwide, including three in Sacramento area

Women’s clothing retailer Charlotte Russe is closing all 512 of its stores within the next two months following a bankruptcy filing, as reported by the Associated Press and other news organizations.

The decision was announced Thursday morning after a Chapter 11 bankruptcy creditor meeting. Charlotte Russe filed for bankruptcy in early February.

Charlotte Russe has three Sacramento-area locations at the Palladio mall in Folsom, the Galleria in Roseville and in the Arden area. There is also a store at the Nut Tree shops in Vacaville.

Liquidation sales are beginning immediately with heavily discounted prices at all stores, AP reports.