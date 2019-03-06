Skiing in July? Squaw Valley extends season amid record snowfall near Tahoe

Ready to hit the slopes in Tahoe? You’ve got plenty of time.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has announced it will extend its ski season through July 7 this year due to record-setting snow totals. As of Wednesday, the resort had seen 596 inches on the season, with 315 falling in February alone, according to a news release.

As late as July 7 may sound, it’s not a record for Squaw Valley. Just two years earlier, the resort stayed open until July 15, which remains the Alpine Meadows record.

Squaw Valley is located on the north side of Tahoe. The resort has already surpassed its annual average of 450 inches, according to the news release, with months still left to go in the season.

Last week, Vail Resorts announced its three Tahoe properties (Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood) would extend their seasons by about a week, into late April, as well as “bonus” weekends at each location.