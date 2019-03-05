Live updates: Stephon Clark protesters ‘occupy’ Sacramento police headquarters

Don’t miss the latest news: Sign up for breaking news alerts.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento began an “occupy” protest at the main police station on Freeport Boulevard over the Stephon Clark case Tuesday. It was the first of three straight scheduled days of protests at the station this week. Here’s what’s happening:

Recalling her arrest

4:05 p.m.: The Rev. Pamela Anderson, of the Presbytery of Sacramento, arrived at the police station and recalled how she was among 84 people arrested last night at the end of the march through East Sacramento.

Anderson said she and other clergy were at the march “to create space” between protesters and riot police as the situation grew increasingly tense.

She said she was surprised when police started arresting her and others, and the scene was surreal.

“It was like something out of a movie — there was a helicopter overhead, our shadows were all over the ground.





“We were just trying to get everybody to remain calm.”

Starting in the lot

4 p.m.: The protest was initially confined to the parking lot of the station, although Black Lives Matter organizer Sonia Lewis said Monday that protesters planned to enter the building. A police spokesman said demonstrators would be allowed inside as long as they didn’t cause damage or endanger safety.





Protesters came prepared with food, drinks and a pop-up shelter on a drizzly afternoon. The pop-up was erected right in front of the building entrance, and placards protesting the Clark shooting were being held up by a couple dozen protesters.

As is customary, observers were on hand from the National Lawyers Guild. Guild observers were in attendance Monday night when 84 protesters were arrested at the conclusion of the lengthy march through the Fab 40s neighborhood in East Sacramento.

Protests anticipated at City Council meeting

3:45 p.m. Sacramento Superior Court officials announced the Sacramento downtown courthouse and jail were scheduled to close at 4 p.m. ahead of anticipated protests.

The six-story downtown courthouse sits less than a half-block from Sacramento City Hall, the site of Tuesday’s City Council meeting and the scene of fiery protests in the days after Clark’s death in March.

The Sacramento County Main Jail was also a target for demonstrators who took to downtown Sacramento streets during days of protest last spring.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Recap leading up to Tuesday

Protests were expected at Sacramento City Council’s scheduled meeting Tuesday following Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s decision to not press charges against the Sacramento police officers who killed Stephon Clark in March.

Arden Fair mall was shut down Sunday following Schubert’s Saturday announcement when a handful of protesters staged a sit-in.

Monday evening, protesters marched from Trader Joe’s in East Sacramento through the wealthy Fab 40s neighborhood, ending when police ordered marchers to disperse and arrested 84 people, including clergy and journalists.

In a statement following the arrests, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he was “disappointed the protest ended the way it did,” and the following morning asked the Office of Public Safety Accountability to investigate the actions made by law enforcement.

Tuesday afternoon, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced his investigation into the death of the unarmed 22-year-old black man in his grandparents’ Meadowview backyard also found no cause to charge the two involved officers.